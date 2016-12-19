What Can You Do When There's A Bump At The Pumps?

Quite a few Albertans are going to feel a bump at the gas pumps with the price of gas expected to rise quite a bit before the new year.

The rise in prices is partly due to the new carbon tax that comes into effect on Jan. 1st.

Donovan Miller the owner of Miller Automotive says Albertans shouldn't lose hope! There are certain things you can do to preserve your fuel, and increase your vehicles mileage.

Although it may seem too cold, most newer vehicles don't need to warm up for a long period of time, some only need 2-3 minutes to ensure their oil is at a safe consistency.

Miller says 10 minutes is the max warming time and the less idling the better for your mileage.

"I wouldn't recommend any warm up time's more then ten minutes, I think that's more then sufficient for a vehicle." Miller also adds "as far as fuel economy savings, one of the biggest things to look out for is your tire pressure and ensuring that it's correct."

Regular vehicle maintenance is always recommended to ensure your engine isn't working too hard, that's when it will burn through your fuel.

Miller says regular maintenance includes oil changes, tune-ups and checking your air/fuel filters.

"If the air filter is restricted it doesn't allow the correct amount of air into the system so it runs a little more rich, in the fact that you've got more fuel then you do air. If the fuel filter itself is restricted, then you're putting more demand on the fuel pump."

One last tip, if you can afford the Premium gas it should last longer...if you find one with the least amount of ethanol.

Miller says that unburned ethanol can actually turn from a liquid into a gas at colder temps, which not only means you lose fuel, but it's also harder on your engine and can be damaging.

"They use ethanol in a lot of fuels to improve octane ratings, but because of our variance of temperatures it can actually be a little bit damaging."

Okotoks also has a no-idling by law, and more information can be found on that by clicking here.

