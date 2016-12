Holiday Garbage Collection Schedule Changes Expecting your garbages to be overflowing after your Christmas Morning full of presents, glee and delicious food? Make sure you check the dates on your garbage pick-up next week as some days may have…

Snowfall Warning For The Foothills Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the foothills and area. Snowfall warning in effect for: M.D. of Foothills near Cayley M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde M.D.…

Foothills Country Hospice Full Of Christmas Spirit Holidays at the Foothills Country Hospice are not what they may seem. Many think the hospice is a somber place at this time of year but it's actually the complete opposite. Foothills Country Hospice…

Light Up High River Winners The winners of the Light Up High River contest are here. Organizer Ted Dawson tabulated the 277 votes, and the results are: Residential: 1st place: 914 Ellis Cresc. SE (Fernell family) 2nd place: #3…

100 Women Who Care Donate To Adele's Over The Rainbow Baskets 100 Women Who Care Foothills has given their support to another local group. A cheque for $4,400 was given to to Adele's Over the Rainbow Baskets which are baskets containing gifts for children who…

Driving Over The Holidays Is No Vacation The holidays are upon us. As many of us begin our Christmas Vacations and start packing the car to visit relatives around the country, there are important precautions to take. Getting stuck in the…

It Takes A Village Brings Christmas To 17 Families In The Foothills It Takes a Village is ending their year on a high note. Their 2nd annual Christmas project recently wrapped up and is helping to relieve a lot of families within the Foothills this holiday season.…

Proper Plant Nutrition Is The Key To Higher Yields Plants need proper nutrition just like we all do to grow and live properly. That's the focus of Dan Owen, the Product Innovation Manager with ATP Nutrition, who took part in the annual Farm Forum…

Groups That Worked On DRP After The Flood Receive Kudos High River council got an update from a couple of groups who dealt with the Herculean task of helping residents deal with the Disaster Recovery Program Monday, December 12, 2017. Mayor Craig…

Foothills Kettle Campaign Looking For Donations And Your Time The Salvation Christmas Kettle Campaign is still out and about in the Foothills and they are looking for your assistance. This year the Foothills group is finding the numbers to be down currently…

Google Releases Search Trends Of 2016 The year is almost over, and as we all settle in to the holidays, we are given a chance to reflect on the whirlwind year that just blew past. At the end of each year, Google releases a top 10 list of…

We Wish You A Merry Christmas! "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!" We hope you have a very merry Christmas, and wish everyone all of the best in the New Year! From all of us here at the Eagle 100.9 and Okotoks…

Town Facility Closures For The Holidays With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, the Town of Okotoks will have a few closures taking place. The Municipal Centre and Operations Centre will be closed Dec. 23, 26, 27, and Jan. 2…

And The Grinch's Heart Grew Six Sizes Bigger.... Baby It's Cold Outside isn't just a popular carol over the holidays, it's a realistic statement, and one that means specific areas of Alberta's population could be in trouble. Pamela Morgan President…