This Year's Charity Checkstop Ends Up Most Successful!

The Okotoks Food Bank and Municipal Enforcement in Okotoks would like to thank all participants and volunteers in Dec. 15th's Charity Checkstop.

Peace Officer Kai Kleckner says it was the most successful Charity Checkstop in the five years he has been doing it.

"I've been doing the checkstop for five years since I've been here and this is the most money we've raised since I started."

The Charity Checkstop raised $9365 in monetary donations, and 5 truckloads of food went to the Food Bank shelves as well.

This was a joint venture and wouldn't have been as successful without the help of local businesses and some volunteers from town as well.

Kleckner says even the Citizens on Patrol got involved.

"It was very successful this year, we had Municipal Enforcement officers, M.D. of Foothills Municipal Enforcement, R.C.M.P, the Okotoks Fire Department, and Alberta Health Services attend, with volunteers from the Okotoks Food Bank, the Rowan House, and Citizens on Patrol."

The Checkstop was held on Milligan Dr. by the Okotoks Rec Centre and the location was chosen so as not to disrupt traffic, but still has a good number of drivers - as it's one of the main roads in town.

