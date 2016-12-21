Students Show Appreciation For Teachers This Christmas

Its hard work being a teacher, and though it can be a difficult job, it certainly isn't thankless.

Before the holidays begin, teachers across the foothills recieve gifts, big and small, from their students to show how much they're appreciated.

Brooke MacNiell with Spitzee school says that it isn't the size of the gesture that makes the biggest impact, its usually the homemade gifts that are the most appreciated.

"What i see, are children who are absolutely entralled, who love their teachers and just want to show their gratitude."

MacNiell says that though the gift isn't whats important, all teachers have special gifts they love to recieve.

"It could be that special handmade card from that special student. What we love is the homemade baking, we get LOTS of homemade baking."

How will your child thank their teacher this Christmas for their hard work?

