Stopped And Still Distracted

Did you know texting at a red light can still leave you distracted even when the light changes and you put down the phone?

The Canadian Automobile Association polled drivers across the country and found one third admit they have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month.

There's evidence your mind can still be distracted and not on the task of driving for up to 27 seconds after interacting with your phone.

"These numbers are troubling," says Jeff Walker, vice-president of public affairs for CAA National. "The effect of texting at a red light lingers well after the light turns green, making it a dangerous driving habit."

And while nearly 70 per cent of Canadians believe using their phone at a red light is unacceptable, this has not stopped people from doing it.