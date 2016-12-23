Snowfall Warning For The Foothills

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the foothills and area.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

M.D. of Foothills near Cayley

M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde

M.D. of Foothills near Longview and Eden Valley Res.

M.D. of Foothills near Okotoks and De Winton

M.D. of Foothills near Priddis and Brown-Lowery Prov. Park

M.D. of Foothills near Turner Valley and Black Diamond

M.D. of Willow Creek near Claresholm and Stavely

M.D. of Willow Creek near Nanton and Parkland

Rocky View Co. near Bragg Creek and Tsuu T'ina Res.

Statement From Environment Canada:

A low pressure system moving across the northern United States will continue to spread snow across southwestern Alberta. The snowfall will be enhanced by an arctic airmass which is pushing southward into Alberta. 10 cm of snow is possible by this evening through portions of southwestern Alberta. The snow will continue overnight with another 5 to 10 cm possible by Saturday morning. In addition brisk easterly winds will likely generate local blowing snow over open areas and along major highways. Conditions are expected to improve late on Saturday as the system moves further to the east.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

