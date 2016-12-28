School Division Giving $140,000 To Grassroots School Projects

Foothills School Division board of trustees announced the distribution of $140,000 to grassroots learning opportunities just before the new year.

This funding, part of the board’s commitment of $1 million dollars over 5 years, will be used to support student based learning projects throughout the Foothills Division.

These projects will occur in 8 different schools spanning from elementary to high school across the foothills.

Board Chair, Christine Pretty, says its a huge opportunity.

"We are excited to support projects that will enhance and improve excellence in student learning through creative practice and collaboration. We are looking forward to sharing these innovative projects and their results across the Division and with the community."

As of the last school board meeting on December 21, fourteen proposals have been approved already.