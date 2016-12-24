Santa Claus Parades Around Okotoks Tonight!

It's that time of year again! Santa is making his annual stop in to see Fire Chief Ken Thevenot.

Santa has been taking a few hours off every year on his busiest day of the year - Christmas Eve - to come and take a ride around on the Town's 1956 International Fire Truck.

Fire Chief Ken Thevenot says this years no different.

"So what happened was Santa contacted us at Fire Services here in Okotoks, and he asked if he could again come and visit us on Christmas Eve." Thevenot says "We said absolutely, and so he's going to bring the reindeer and his sleigh here for a rest tonight."

Chief Thevenot says they have built a cool sleigh for Santa to go on top of their classic parade truck so Santa can tour Okotoks while the Reindeer rest!

"So we though we would give him a break again this year for the reindeer and Santa can ride on our 1956 International Parade Fire Truck." Thevenot adds "We built a sleigh for him on top of the parade truck that he can sit up there and wave or greet everyone and tell them to have a merry Christmas and Happy New Year!"

Chief adds that the parade will start promptly at 5 P.M.

"We're looking at starting our parade at 5-O-clock right on the nose! Not Rudolph's nose, but right on the 5-O-clock nose, and it'll go until 8 P.M. that evening."

This year the Town of Okotoks web-site has a link to Santa Tracker so that you can see roughly what time Santa will be getting to your area, you can click here to find it!

Make sure you're watching for the fire trucks and Santa tonight! It's definitely one of our favourites parts of Christmas in Okotoks!

