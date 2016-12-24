Salvation Army Brings Christmas Hampers To Families In Need

The Salvation Army delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers across the Foothills again this year.

They have been accepting donations since October, and the hamper deliveries made December 16 and 17 have already made a huge difference to hundreds of families in need this Christmas.

Lt. Kelly Fifield, Community and Family Services Director with Foothills Salvation Army, is very pleased with how much support they have recieved.

"We had some great support, we had some amazing volunteers this year that really helped us get things sorted, in order and ready to go out to those families that were in need this Christmas season."

An estimated 220 food hampers, and 450 toy hampers for kids were built this year, and even after the deadline, more donations are still rolling in as the holiday season continues.

Fifield says that the hampers this year are already out, but even late donations are welcome.

"We really don't start thinking about Christmas, until often the week of Christmas. What people don't realize is that the hampers go out the week before Christmas. So any gifts that are coming in now will go in to storage, and we're going to have them to start off for next year."

Just as things the Salvation Army start to wrap up for 2016, Kelly and her volunteers are already beginning preperations for next year, and asks anyone that missed their chance to get involved this year, that its easy to contribute.

"Set an alarm, Put in your phone. The middle of November, right after Remembrance Day, is when our boxes go out in the stores. Give us a call, find out where those needs are, and where those boxes are, and just really think about donating early."