Nominate A Family In Need For A Hand Up This Christmas

Do you know a great deserving family that could use a hand up this year?

Baby It's Cold Outside Charitable Organization and Fountain tire have partnered up again and this year they're doing something a little different!

President and Founder of Baby It's Cold Outside - Pamela Morgan says they're looking for two local families who have a tough go, perhaps a victim of the Alberta economy, or just someone who could use a hand up over the holidays, and they're going to give them a Christmas feast!

"Our very generous partner (Fountain Tire) made a gift card donation to us this year, as they do every year." Morgan says "This year though we felt due to the Alberta economy we could really serve that up immediately to some one who needed a hand up. So we'd like to offer fixing's for two Christmas dinners for two families this year."

Morgan says they don't have very many nominations at this time and they need your help - to help someone else.

"The directors and my self, we'd like to go to those homes by the 23rd or 24th, so we would love to have the nominations in by the 21st."

Some of the goodies that two deserving families will get to see this year will be the traditional basics, and then Baby It's Cold Outside will reach out the families and see if there's any food allergies, or even preferences that they can shop for. Pamela Morgan says they'll try their best to find everything the family needs for their Christmas dinner.

"They'll get a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, carrots, basically the traditional Christmas fixings." Morgan adds "We most certainly could reach out to the ones who are selected in reference to if they have food allergies, or if they had maybe a sweet tooth, or something that they haven't had for a long time, or even something that's traditional to their family we would do our best to find it."

Baby It's Cold Out is a charitable organization that usually focuses on collecting clothing donations for the local homeless population. Pamela Morgan the President and Founder of Baby It's Cold Outside says she has a personal connection to her work.

"We've had this organization going now for 13 years, and where it started for me was on a personal note. My brother was homeless for most of his life so that's always been my connection. I've always felt like I could serve a higher purpose in helping others."

Pamela Morgan and the Board of Directors would like to thank everyone here in the Foothills for their on-going support, Morgan says she is proud to be an Albertan.

If you have a family that you would like to nominate for a hand up this season you can email their story to [email protected] Please note if you would wish to remain anonymous, and include some contact information in case your nomination is chosen. For their information page click here.

