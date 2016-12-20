No Permanent Status Yet For Community Development Worker

High River council's decided not to make the town's Community Development Worker position a permanent one.

Councillor Emile Blokland says council's original position was to keep the job for two more years and that's how it should stay.

"At this point in time I didn't feel it was necessary to go any further than that," Blokland says. "Council can certainly in two years time look at this position again, measure it's value and it's need to go further if necessary."

Mayor Craig Snodgrass argued Caitland Asmundson has done a great job bringing the community together with several different initiatives since the flood and the town needs to be able to continue to take the lead.

"You need these people in your community," the mayor says. "High River's gone through a time now that going through a disaster like this (2013 flood) engaged the community, you can still feel it. It's been fantastic watching what's going on in High River and this did not exist prior to the flood."

He says if the Town of High River does not lead these types of activities, what makes someone want to "get all warm and fuzzy" to give their volunteer time to do it? HE says Caitland Asmundson has done great work and is passionate about the community and has fabulous ideas.

The mayor says he'd glad the position remains intact for two more years at least.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]