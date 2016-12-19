New Business Brings New Activity To The Foothills

The coffee shop within Big Rock Bouldering.

Okotoks is now home to a rock climbers paradise.

Big Rock Bouldering, a free climbing centre, boasts climbing walls, a full weights gym and even a coffee shop for all skill levels.

Vanessa Hickling, co owner of Big Rock Bouldering says the facility has a number of climbing options.

"We have a traverse wall that goes across so you climb sideways, then we have the big wall in the far back that has like an archway that you can climb all the way over and then there is a nine foot cave in the back and people can just climb all over the place."

Hickling adds that all ages and levels are welcome to participate in the activity that is a great upper body workout.

"It can be kids, all levels, beginners or advanced. We are using the V-grade system so it goes from V-0 to V-12 and then we have 6 colors of signs and posters around the gym indicating that yellow is for kids. So kids can come in and they'll be able to find all the yellow routes and then beginners will be a certain V grade as well...it will be pretty simple for people to understand. "

The Big Rock team and Hickling says they can't wait to open the doors to the public.

"We are very excited, Chris and I, he's the other owner, we are both climbers and there is nothing else in the area like this so we are very excited. Excited to have built this cool gym but also to be able to open the doors and let everyone else enjoy the facility."

Big Rock Bouldering is currently offering a holiday promo, allowing anyone that signs up before Christmas a free month of climbing.

The facility located off of Highway 7 by Hitz Batting Cages, officially kicks off Wednesday, December 28.

For more information on the new business and how to register visit bigrockbouldering.com

