Mayor Reflects On 2016

From green recycling bins to the on-going conversation of the potable water pipeline, the Town of Okotoks had many highlights throughout 2016.

Growth and expansion remain one of the biggest goals for the Town as a whole.

Okotoks Mayor Bill Robertson says the Town was able to at least put the blue prints in where they can thanks to their annexation deal with the M.D. of Foothills.

"We completed annexation and that's before the Municipal Government Board now, it's an uncontested annexation which is excellent news," he says. "We're expecting the province to basically approve our annexation probably for January 1st but perhaps a little bit later."

Over 2,000 acres is now property of the Town thanks to the deal.

The second ingredient to get more shovels in the ground to start growing at a higher rate is getting the seal of approval to start the water pipeline and Robertson says he's optimistic with some news he's been getting from the government.

"The province has given us indications that they support a regional pipeline coming to this area and we're in align with the Calgary Metropolitan plan which the province has supported and is fully behind in terms of future growth in the region."

There was one story that made noise in the Town's Universal Recycling Program that was rolled out in October that gave some residents fits over the new blue and green bin carts, with some wanting to just use the Eco Centre to do their recycling at.

Eventually the Town made a compromise on the program allowing residents to unsubscribe from the blue cart but not the green cart program and also gave residents a chance try all carts on a trial basis till the end of the year.

Robertson says that was a tough ordeal for the Town to deal with.

"In the end we did allow residents if they so choose to opt out of the blue cart recycling in particular and of course then they wouldn't have to pay that associated cost. It is the way of 21st century basically trying to protect our planet and reduce the material going into the landfill which basically is just left to rot."

The initial recycling program plans were introduced back in 2014.

Robertson adds that there was plenty of accomplishments made by the Town from the acquisition of Champions Park, the Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling and development of the new K-9 school starting on 32nd street which should be completed by Fall of 2018.

