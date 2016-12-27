Long Year In Ottawa For Barlow

2016 was an uphill battle at the House Commons for Foothills MP John Barlow.

With the Federal Carbon Tax coming in along with what the opposition is calling a lack of attention to the Canadian economy there's been plenty of head scratching moments by the Conservatives but also the people they represent.

Barlow says he's heard the brunt of frustrations from the riding.

"I'm sure like many Albertans we had our ups and downs," he says. "Certainly heard from a lot of my constituents over the past year that 2016 was a hard year. We have provincial and federal governments that are seemingly working against what is best for Alberta in terms of hearing that level of frustration."

Barlow did have to speak on behalf of the Foothills when it came to a handful of legislation pieces like Doctor Assisted Dying, Electoral Reform and the Alberta Jobs Task Force.

He says the constant open houses and discussion with the public are beneficial to him and residents that ultimately sway the way he votes.

"We had some really difficult issues to tackle this past year and I need the input, feedback & insight from Foothills residents for me to make my decisions not only here but in Ottawa as well."

Barlow did criticize the Liberals & Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it came to passing legislation with them only passing 11 pieces through the house when Barlow says the average per year is around 40 to 45 in previous parliaments.

Heading into 2017 Barlow hopes the majority Liberals will start to take things more seriously when it comes to Canada's future.

"It's time to get to work, it's time to take Canada's economy seriously and I really don't think they've done that so far. They've done a good job with their globetrotting but I think it's now time to take Canada serious and Canadian jobs and economy seriously and really get back to the serious work of governing."

