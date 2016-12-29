Holidays Can Be Hard For First Responders

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Being a first responder or part of emergency services is not a job for everyone. The job description often includes being in traumatic and stressful situations, working over the holidays, and always being on-call, and often that means being away from your family during special celebratory days as well.
Just because it's Christmas or any other holiday doesn't mean the bad calls stop coming, this Christmas the Okotoks Fire Department had three calls - two of which were medical emergencies.

Fire Chief Ken Thevenot says dealing with stress, death and trauma is hard on his Firefighters, RCMP or police officers and paramedics every day, but some times that trauma can be worse on special days.

"Certain calls do stick in your head on those days. It sometimes becomes a reminder every Christmas or special day if you have attend these incidents, it becomes a reminder of what happened and what you've seen."

Quite a few first responders have trouble dealing with post-traumatic stress related issues at some point during their careers, and Thevenot says any bad call is hard no matter what day it comes in.

"I believe at any time of year it's hard on them, but yes particularly I would say on special event days or special holidays like Christmas that you are away from your families and over the years when you're working on those holidays you're reminded of what you've seen."

Thevenot says he has to give recognition to the families as well, saying it's often hard on them to have their loved ones away.
"It has effected even the families, either having to leave early or coming home late on those special days." Thevenot adds "You've gotta have hats off to the families as well for the support that they give."

The Okotoks Fire Department has been well stocked up on goodies and treats for first responders over the holidays from residents who wish to say thank you for their time, and sacrifices.

Thevenot says that appreciation really goes a long way to making the firemen/women feel like they can celebrate the holidays even while they're at work.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

 

 

 

More Local News

Holidays Can Be Hard For First Responders

Being a first responder or part of emergency services is not a job for everyone. The job description often includes being in traumatic and stressful situations, working over the holidays, and always…

Christmas Thief Arrested In High River

A Christmas Caper has been arrested and charged in High River after a routine traffic stop on Dec. 27, where a R.C.M.P officer discovered stolen goods in the suspects vehicle. 35 year old High River…

Fatal Collision Near Strathmore Has Police Asking For Public Assistance

Strathmore RCMP is asking for public assistance in an ongoing investigation of a fatal single vehicle roll over. Witnesses reported a vehicle traveling at high speeds in the eastbound lanes of the…

Mayor Reflects On 2016

From green organic waste bins to the ongoing conversation of the potable water pipeline, the Town of Okotoks had many highlights throughout 2016. Growth and expansion remain one of the biggest goals…

Anderson In No Rush To Merge With PC's

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson is an advocate of the "wait and see" approach when it comes to merger talks between his Wildrose Party and the Provincial PC's. Brooks-Strathmore MLA Derek Fildebrandt…

School Division Giving $140,000 To Grassroots School Projects

Foothills School Division board of trustees announced the distribution of $140,000 to grassroots learning opportunities just before the new year. This funding, part of the board’s commitment of $1…

New Aldersyde Development Raises Questions

Residents of Aldersyde reacted to the possibility of a new development near town at an open house on December 1st. The MD Foothills Council was in attendance to answer questions and address concerns…

Alberta Snowplow App Makes Highway Travel A Little Safer

As the blanket of snow over Southern Alberta continues to grow, the question of highway snow clearing and driving safety is on all our minds. Thankfully technology is on our side. The Alberta…

Long Year In Ottawa For Barlow

2016 was an uphill battle at the House Commons for Foothills MP John Barlow. With the Federal Carbon Tax coming in along with what the opposition is calling a lack of attention to the Canadian…

How Do Towns Balance Budgets?

The Okotoks 2017 Budget has been approved but there's a ton work that's done behind the scenes to to make there's no errors or omissions from a daunting task in balancing and setting a new budget…

Do Foothills Volunteer Firefighters Need Protection too?

Volunteer firefighters are ready to drop everything to protect us, but are we willing to do the same? Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson introduced a bill last week before legislature aimed at making sure…

Foothills Generosity Helps World Vision

Foothills residents have made an impact on helping those in need through World Vision. In 2015, 76 people from Okotoks gave more than $10,000 and 44 people from High River gave more than $7,200.…

High River RCMP Seeking Public's Assistance In Mischief Complaint

High River RCMP are currently investigating a mischief complaint from earlier this week. On Wednesday, December 21, local RCMP responded to a call at 11 a.m. on Highway 2 after a male suspect forced…

Santa Claus Parades Around Okotoks Tonight!

It's that time of year again! Santa is making his annual stop in to see Fire Chief Ken Thevenot. Santa has been taking a few hours off every year on his busiest day of the year - Christmas Eve - to…

This Year's Charity Checkstop Ends Up Most Successful!

The Okotoks Food Bank and Municipal Enforcement in Okotoks would like to thank all participants and volunteers in Dec. 15th's Charity Checkstop. Peace Officer Kai Kleckner says it was the most…

Salvation Army Brings Christmas Hampers To Families In Need

The Salvation Army delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers across the Foothills again this year. They have been accepting donations since October, and the hamper deliveries made December 16 and 17…

Slippery Roads Lead To Multi-Vehicle Collision On Highway 2

There is a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 2 South Bound @ 338th ave (North of Aldersyde overpass) with injuries. This is not affecting traffic in the Northbound direction, but has traffic down to one…

Holiday Garbage Collection Schedule Changes

Expecting your garbages to be overflowing after your Christmas Morning full of presents, glee and delicious food? Make sure you check the dates on your garbage pick-up next week as some days may have…
image1

Snowfall Warning For The Foothills

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the foothills and area. Snowfall warning in effect for: M.D. of Foothills near Cayley M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde M.D.…

Foothills Country Hospice Full Of Christmas Spirit

Holidays at the Foothills Country Hospice are not what they may seem. Many think the hospice is a somber place at this time of year but it's actually the complete opposite. Foothills Country Hospice…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Light Up High River Winners

Okotoks Crime Rate Up In 2016

100 Women Who Care Donate To Adele's Over The Rainbow Baskets

Driving Over The Holidays Is No Vacation

It Takes A Village Brings Christmas To 17 Families In The Foothills

Proper Plant Nutrition Is The Key To Higher Yields

Groups That Worked On DRP After The Flood Receive Kudos

Foothills Kettle Campaign Looking For Donations And Your Time

Google Releases Search Trends Of 2016

We Wish You A Merry Christmas!

Town Facility Closures For The Holidays

And The Grinch's Heart Grew Six Sizes Bigger....

Fire Report Sees A Pair Of Vehicle Fires

STARS Responds To Crash On Highway 2

Students Show Appreciation For Teachers This Christmas

Christmas Arrives Early At Rowan House After Local Donation

Okotoks Acknowledged For Fiscal Responsibility

Christmas Time Is (Cyber) Crime Time

A "Zero Increase" Budget For Turner Valley

CFIA Issues Recall On Old Dutch Chips

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

New Years Eve Party

31 December 2016 9:30 am

Okotoks Recreation Centre





3rd Annual New Years Eve Okotoks Fitness Fundraiser for the Okotoks Food Bank

31 December 2016 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

TBA





Family New Year's Eve Party

31 December 2016 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Flare 'n Derrick Community Hall





8 Week Youth Drama Program Ages 6-9

07 January 2017 10:00 am - 11:15 pm

Okotoks Recreation Centre





8 Week Youth Drama Program Ages10+

07 January 2017 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Okotoks Recreation Centre





Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age

17 January 2017 7:00 pm

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School, Okotoks





Alberta Kennel Club Winter Classic Show

20 January 2017 8:30 am - 22 January 2017 4:00 pm

Spruce Meadows, Equiplex





Login