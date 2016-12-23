Holiday Garbage Collection Schedule Changes

Expecting your garbages to be overflowing after your Christmas Morning full of presents, glee and delicious food?

Make sure you check the dates on your garbage pick-up next week as some days may have changed due to the stat holidays this week and next.

If you usually get your garbage and recycling picked up on mondays, it will need to be put out by 7 A.M. the following Tuesday.

Collection's will not be happening on the 26th of Dec. or the 2nd of Jan.

For more information on Eco Centre closures and collection schedules click here to visit the Town website.

questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]