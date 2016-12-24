  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

High River RCMP are currently investigating a mischief complaint from earlier this week.

On Wednesday, December 21, local RCMP responded to a call at 11 a.m. on Highway 2 after a male suspect forced another driver off the road and onto the shoulder.

The suspect then exited his vehicle, yelled at the parked driver and broke off the victim's side mirror before leaving the scene.

At the time of the incident the male suspect drove off in a stolen vehicle.

If anyone has any information about the complaint they are asked to call High River RCMP 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers.

More Local News

High River RCMP Seeking Public's Assistance In Mischief Complaint

High River RCMP are currently investigating a mischief complaint from earlier this week. On Wednesday, December 21, local RCMP responded to a call at 11 a.m. on Highway 2 after a male suspect forced…

Santa Claus Parades Around Okotoks Tonight!

It's that time of year again! Santa is making his annual stop in to see Fire Chief Ken Thevenot. Santa has been taking a few hours off every year on his busiest day of the year - Christmas Eve - to…

This Year's Charity Checkstop Ends Up Most Successful!

The Okotoks Food Bank and Municipal Enforcement in Okotoks would like to thank all participants and volunteers in Dec. 15th's Charity Checkstop. Peace Officer Kai Kleckner says it was the most…

Salvation Army Brings Christmas Hampers To Families In Need

The Salvation Army delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers across the Foothills again this year. They have been accepting donations since October, and the hamper deliveries made December 16 and 17…

Slippery Roads Lead To Multi-Vehicle Collision On Highway 2

There is a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 2 South Bound @ 338th ave (North of Aldersyde overpass) with injuries. This is not affecting traffic in the Northbound direction, but has traffic down to one…

Holiday Garbage Collection Schedule Changes

Expecting your garbages to be overflowing after your Christmas Morning full of presents, glee and delicious food? Make sure you check the dates on your garbage pick-up next week as some days may have…
image1

Snowfall Warning For The Foothills

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the foothills and area. Snowfall warning in effect for: M.D. of Foothills near Cayley M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde M.D.…

Foothills Country Hospice Full Of Christmas Spirit

Holidays at the Foothills Country Hospice are not what they may seem. Many think the hospice is a somber place at this time of year but it's actually the complete opposite. Foothills Country Hospice…

Light Up High River Winners

The winners of the Light Up High River contest are here. Organizer Ted Dawson tabulated the 277 votes, and the results are: Residential: 1st place: 914 Ellis Cresc. SE (Fernell family) 2nd place: #3…

100 Women Who Care Donate To Adele's Over The Rainbow Baskets

100 Women Who Care Foothills has given their support to another local group. A cheque for $4,400 was given to to Adele's Over the Rainbow Baskets which are baskets containing gifts for children who…

Driving Over The Holidays Is No Vacation

The holidays are upon us. As many of us begin our Christmas Vacations and start packing the car to visit relatives around the country, there are important precautions to take. Getting stuck in the…

It Takes A Village Brings Christmas To 17 Families In The Foothills

It Takes a Village is ending their year on a high note. Their 2nd annual Christmas project recently wrapped up and is helping to relieve a lot of families within the Foothills this holiday season.…

Proper Plant Nutrition Is The Key To Higher Yields

Plants need proper nutrition just like we all do to grow and live properly. That's the focus of Dan Owen, the Product Innovation Manager with ATP Nutrition, who took part in the annual Farm Forum…

Groups That Worked On DRP After The Flood Receive Kudos

High River council got an update from a couple of groups who dealt with the Herculean task of helping residents deal with the Disaster Recovery Program Monday, December 12, 2017. Mayor Craig…

Foothills Kettle Campaign Looking For Donations And Your Time

The Salvation Christmas Kettle Campaign is still out and about in the Foothills and they are looking for your assistance. This year the Foothills group is finding the numbers to be down currently…

Google Releases Search Trends Of 2016

The year is almost over, and as we all settle in to the holidays, we are given a chance to reflect on the whirlwind year that just blew past. At the end of each year, Google releases a top 10 list of…

Town Facility Closures For The Holidays

With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, the Town of Okotoks will have a few closures taking place. The Municipal Centre and Operations Centre will be closed Dec. 23, 26, 27, and Jan. 2…

And The Grinch's Heart Grew Six Sizes Bigger....

Baby It's Cold Outside isn't just a popular carol over the holidays, it's a realistic statement, and one that means specific areas of Alberta's population could be in trouble. Pamela Morgan President…

Fire Report Sees A Pair Of Vehicle Fires

The transition between the deep freeze and chinook winds were beneficial for the Okotoks Fire Department in this week's edition of the Fire Report. Fire Services responded to 20 different call last…

STARS Responds To Crash On Highway 2

A car accident has occurred near the Aldersyde overpass around 2 p.m. this afternoon, December 21. The incident has closed lanes of the northbound highway and southbound is restricted to one lane.…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Students Show Appreciation For Teachers This Christmas

Christmas Arrives Early At Rowan House After Local Donation

Okotoks Acknowledged For Fiscal Responsibility

Christmas Time Is (Cyber) Crime Time

A "Zero Increase" Budget For Turner Valley

CFIA Issues Recall On Old Dutch Chips

Attention All Christmas Carolers!

Another Adventure For The Okotoks Scouts

Century 21 Foothills Receives High Praises

$7-Million Makes A Nice Christmas Gift

Sounds Like An Uber Idea

No Permanent Status Yet For Community Development Worker

New Business Brings New Activity To The Foothills

Wind Causing Issues For Drivers

ATCO Utility Work Wraps Up On Northridge Intersection

Residents Turn Approaching On Amalgamation Talks

Black Diamond's Branding Gets A Fresh Look In 2017

Winds Close M.D. of Foothills Landfill

What Can You Do When There's A Bump At The Pumps?

Foothills School Division To Replace Old Cameras

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Pound Rescue Fundraiser

20 December 2016 12:00 am - 25 December 2016 6:00 am

Pound Rescue, Okotoks





New Years Eve Party

31 December 2016 9:30 am

Okotoks Recreation Centre





3rd Annual New Years Eve Okotoks Fitness Fundraiser for the Okotoks Food Bank

31 December 2016 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

TBA





Family New Year's Eve Party

31 December 2016 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Flare 'n Derrick Community Hall





8 Week Youth Drama Program Ages 6-9

07 January 2017 10:00 am - 11:15 pm

Okotoks Recreation Centre





8 Week Youth Drama Program Ages10+

07 January 2017 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Okotoks Recreation Centre





Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age

17 January 2017 7:00 pm

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School, Okotoks





Login