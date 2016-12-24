High River RCMP Seeking Public's Assistance In Mischief Complaint

High River RCMP are currently investigating a mischief complaint from earlier this week.

On Wednesday, December 21, local RCMP responded to a call at 11 a.m. on Highway 2 after a male suspect forced another driver off the road and onto the shoulder.

The suspect then exited his vehicle, yelled at the parked driver and broke off the victim's side mirror before leaving the scene.

At the time of the incident the male suspect drove off in a stolen vehicle.

If anyone has any information about the complaint they are asked to call High River RCMP 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers.