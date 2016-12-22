Google Releases Search Trends Of 2016

The year is almost over, and as we all settle in to the holidays, we are given a chance to reflect on the whirlwind year that just blew past.
At the end of each year, Google releases a top 10 list of the most entered search criteria for each country over the course of the calendar year.
Here are the top 10 most searched terms in Canada during 2016:
- Donald Trump
- Pokemon Go
- Toronto Raptors
- Fort McMurray Fire
- Prince
- Olympics
- David Bowie
- World Cup of Hockey
- Brexit
- Canada Post Strike
And here are the most frequented news stories of the last year:
- Donald Trump
- US Election
- Zika Virus
- Olympics
- Fort McMurray Fire
- Brexit
- Orlando Shooting
- Panama Papers
- Black Lives Matter
- Nice Attack
Seeing the Google trends as the year closes can really create a sense of perspective. We've seen some ups and some downs this year, and the world keeps turning. In understanding and appreciating our past, we can better prepare for the future. Happy New Year everyone.
Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]