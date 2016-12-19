Foothills School Division To Replace Old Cameras

Schools throughout the Foothills will be recieving new and updated security and camera systems over the next few years.

Oilfields school is at the top of the list to recieve the security makeover.

As older equipment becomes obsolete, the Foothills School Division will be bringing in newer cameras to replace them.

Drew Chipman, assistant superintendent, says it won't be happening all at once.

"Repairing them really on a 'school by school' basis, trading out cameras and trading out software. So it's not going to happen at once, it's going to happen over the next few years."

New equipment is a huge step towards keeping children safe, but Chipman says there are a number of other things being done to ensure security.

"We have a Critical Response Team, Non-Crisis Violence Intervention training with administrators and some of our staff."

Parents, and residents near schools are being reminded that if they witness suspicious behaviour in a school's vacinity to report directly to the local police service.

