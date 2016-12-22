Foothills Kettle Campaign Looking For Donations And Your Time

  • Print
Category: Local News

The Salvation Christmas Kettle Campaign is still out and about in the Foothills and they are looking for your assistance.

This year the Foothills group is finding the numbers to be down currently sitting at $85,000 but they still have hope to reach their goal.

Lieutenant Kelly Fifield, Salvation Army Foothills community and family services director says they have a goal of $100,000.

"We are really hoping we can reach our goal, our goal is $100,000 this year. And that number does sound quite big but the reality is that that number is big and it's because the needs and the services  that we offer have increased in the last couple of years."

Fifield says they do realize that times are tough but they're still gonna strive for the set goal.

"We definitely recognize that it's a tough economy and people are going through some really tough times and we also realize that if our numbers are up, that those able to donate are down, and so $100,000 is our goal and we hope to reach it but we do recognize that it's just a goal."

The group is looking for any donation whether it be pocket change, bills, or cheques so they can help support locals that may need the help within the Foothills.

On top of donations Fifield says the group is also looking for local's time.

"We do have a couple shifts on December 24th that we still need to fill...So if you don't have the funds to give, to be able to give your time and to stand at the kettle is just as important for us."

Kettle bells and volunteers can be found at the Okotoks Sobeys, Safeway, Walmart and Costco.

If anyone is interested in donating their time for a two hour shift they are asked to please contact Therese Driver at 403-993-8975 or email [email protected]

