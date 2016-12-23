Foothills Country Hospice Full Of Christmas Spirit

Holidays at the Foothills Country Hospice are not what they may seem.

Many think the hospice is a somber place at this time of year but it's actually the complete opposite.

Foothills Country Hospice volunteer coordinator Betty George says the staff and volunteers really bring Christmas to life at the hospice.

"I think people are really surprised to see when they walk in is a building full of life. Is there sadness? Absolutely, nobody wants to lose someone that they love anytime of year and especially at Christmas. But we do bring so much life into the building with choirs, with singing, all sorts of music and entertainment and the decorations...So it really is a special place."

George says caroling is one of the favorite pastimes for everyone during this season.

"We dress up in Christmas hats and we bring our song books, not always well mind you but we try to carry a tune, and it's really fun for the patients to see us in a different role...and it usually brings a lot of smiles."

On top of caroling, a Christmas Eve dinner is provided by staff and the much appreciated volunteers for the residents and their loved ones to continue possible traditions for these families.

George says traditions and keeping the hospice festive is very important to them.

"I think it's very important. I think that if this is something in their tradition growing up, that if Christmas was a big deal, if it was a time when family gathered, when songs were sung then to keep up that tradition is so important."

The Foothills Country Hospice would like to thank everyone in the community that donated items or their time to help bring Christmas to the building.

