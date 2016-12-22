Fire Report Sees A Pair Of Vehicle Fires

The transition between the deep freeze and chinook winds were beneficial for the Okotoks Fire Department in this week's edition of the Fire Report.

Fire Services responded to 20 different call last week.

Okotoks Fire Chief Ken Thevenot

Fire Chief Ken Thevenot says a pair of vehicle fires kept crews on their toes.

"Seven alarm system activations, we had two vehicle fires, one gas leak, one odour investigation, we had six medical responses, two motor vehicle accidents and then we had one investigation where no incident was found," he says.

Once again Thevenot is urging citizens to not use storm retention ponds or the Sheep River as means of skating with their friends and family as he's seen a rink set up on the river and storm ponds.

He says with the surge of warm air through the community and even when it's frigid outside, the ice surfaces aren't safe on the ponds or river.

"I know it's been fairly cold lately and some of the storm ponds and the river have made some ice and individuals think that they're safe and now we're getting some chinooks. I believe the ice does not form properly on those surfaces which could create problems."

Thevenot and the Fire Department are getting ready to host Santa Claus himself as they'll be holding their Christmas Eve parade once again.

He says the big guy in red will be able to take a load off when he goes on his tour of Okotoks once again.

"We'd mentioned to him a number of years ago that instead of using his sleigh and reindeer that we could provide the 1956 parade fire truck that we use at our summer parade that we could use it in the winter. We formulate a sled up top for him and we made it nice and comfortable for him and we let the reindeer have a rest that night at the fire station."

You can track where Santa is during the parade using the department's Santa Tracker.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]