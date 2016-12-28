Fatal Collision Near Strathmore Has Police Asking For Public Assistance

Strathmore RCMP is asking for public assistance in an ongoing investigation of a fatal single vehicle roll over.

Witnesses reported a vehicle traveling at high speeds in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada just west of Strathmore around 7 A.M.

The vehicle involved in the rollover was reported stolen out of Calgary.

Eastbound traffic on Hwy 1 is still reduced to a single lane as police continue to investigate the crash, and they are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to call the Strathmore RCMP detachment (403-934-3535)or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477(TIPS.)