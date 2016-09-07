The Eamon's gas station that's been sitting on blocks at the "Call of the West Museum" at the High River Ag Grounds since last winter should be in its permanent spot in the next couple of weeks.

Museum Owner and Founder Al Millard says they just need to finish a couple of other bits of work first.

"The beams to cover the piles up and for the foundation will be here this week. Right now we're looking for some volunteers, welders and anyone who can spare a little time, we'd like to hear from you."

Millard says it'll be something to see once the renovations are done.

"Completely restored to the way it was originally. We're even thinking about putting the old "Texaco Star" back in place on the floor. It's going to be a meeting place for the River City Classic's Car Club. It'll be a showpiece as well."

The old gas station sat on what was the Trans-Canada Highway near Cochrane since the 1950s.

It was acquired by the River City Car Club last year from the City of Calgary.

