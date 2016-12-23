Driving Over The Holidays Is No Vacation

The holidays are upon us. As many of us begin our Christmas Vacations and start packing the car to visit relatives around the country, there are important precautions to take.

Getting stuck in the snow without some crucial life saving items would be a quick way to spoil your trip.

Before travelling anywhere, its important to know what weather will be like during your trip. Okotoks Online has the information you need. Road Reports and Cancellations will keep you as prepared as possible for your travels.

Cover all your bases, and consult the list of winter driving safety steps from Alberta Transportation below:

spare tire, battery, belts, hoses, anti-freeze, tires, brakes, heater, defroster and windshield wipers. Carry an emergency road kit in your vehicle’s trunk or cargo space.

headlights, taillights and licence plates. Buckle up and adjust head restraints. The centre of your head

restraint should be even with the top of your ears. Try to keep your vehicle’s fuel tank more than half full. The extra

volume can help reduce moisture problems in your fuel system and

it adds extra weight to your vehicle. A topped-up gas tank will also

be an asset if you become stranded.

Keep yourself and your family safe this Christmas.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]