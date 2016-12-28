Christmas Thief Arrested In High River

A Christmas Caper has been arrested and charged in High River after a routine traffic stop on Dec. 27, where a R.C.M.P officer discovered stolen goods in the suspects vehicle.

35 year old High River man - Christopher Francis Desjardin was arrested without incident for four charges of Posession of Property Obtained by Crime, Mischief over $5000, Taking a Motor Vehicle without Consent, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Disqualified.

Desjardin was arrested in connection with a Christmas day break in of the High River Canadian Tire store. High quality video footage of the Christmas morning robbery was handed over to police.

R.C.M.P are still looking for his accomplice though and ask any one with informationon him or the break in to call the High River R.C.M.P (403-652-2357) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS.

