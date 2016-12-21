Christmas Arrives Early At Rowan House After Local Donation

Christmas at the Rowan House Emergency Shelter will be a little brighter after a local donation.

Local Scentsy consultant, Trish Butler and her team, 'The Scensty Sisters', were able to collect 60 Scensty buddies after friends and community members kindly purchased them and donated the buddies to Rowan House.

Butler says, they didn't hit their goal of 100 buddies but it still feels wonderful to give back.

"It feels really really good to provide this type of donation and it's not just for Christmas but its going to last hopefully close to the whole next year and we were a little short of 100 buddies but with the cash donation I think it certainly helps put it over the edge."

Along with the buddies a private donor also gifted a cheque of $1000.00 to Rowan House for all the work they do within the Foothills.

Rowan House Emergency Shelter community relations coordinator Ally Cramm says the donation will help comfort children at the shelter no matter the time of year.

"It is nice for children to have something waiting for them when they arrive at the shelter just to give them some hope and something to cuddle while they experience this next step in their lives."

On top of the donations the shelter received yesterday, December 20, if Rowan House gets the AltaLink's Birdies for Kids Campaign application for the third year in a row Butler's commissions made from the buddies will be matched up to 50% by AltaLink in the new year.

Cramm says their organization can't thank the community enough for their support.

"We are just so thankful to the whole community for everything that happens during Christmas time. It's an unbelievable time and we know that the economy isn't so great for some and it's definitely hurting but we can't thank the community enough for what they still do for us."

Butler's link to buy Scensty buddies is still open allowing more money to be raised for the Rowan House.

