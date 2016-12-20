Century 21 Foothills Receives High Praises

It's been a great end to the year for Century 21 Foothills with a pair of awards.

The company received the Readers' Choice Award in the in the Real Estate Company category in the Calgary Herald and also received Runner Up Franchisee of the year for all of Century 21 in Canada.

Blair Gordon, owner and broker of Century 21 Foothills, says he believes the office's wide spread reach has helped their success.

"We are diversified throughout Southern Alberta, we're not necessarily just a brokerage that operates out of one community that might be subject to more ups and downs in the economy."

He says the awards highlight the effort put in by their team.

"It's not all about us as a brokerage it's all about the associates," he says. "We've got 75 associates throughout Southern Alberta and it's about all their hard work, due diligence, and community spirit and efforts they lend throughout all the communities."

Overall, Gordon says it hasn't been a bad year for real estate with sales on averaged priced homes being fairly active, however he notes that higher end homes have suffered a bit in Okotoks, High River, and other Southern Alberta areas.

Century 21 Foothills is one of over 400 offices in Canada.

