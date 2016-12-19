Black Diamond's Branding Gets A Fresh Look In 2017

The Town of Black Diamond is looking forward to a fresh look in 2017.

Through a grant from Alberta Innovation and Advanced Education the Town was able to do research and public engagement on what would make a good fit for their logo and branding makeover.

Quinn Page, Economic Development & Events Manager for the Town of Black Diamond, says the new logo represents everything the town has to offer.

"It still maintains a diamond shape but is slightly heart shaped to represent a very heart centred community, it has a lot of facets in it as Black Diamond does in terms of arts, culture, and sustainability."

The brand statement, logo, and tagline appeared before Black Diamond Town Council in November, council then requested they were tested and put back out into the public to gage response to make sure economic development was on the right track.

A second survey followed from Nov. 7- 18 where residents could view the products and give feedback. Survey results showed the 211 people who took part were pleased with the outcome. Council then officially approved the branding and logo at their Dec. 7 meeting.

Page says they did their best to keep the interest of residents as the focus when creating the brand.

"There's a lot of passion from a lot of people in this community and the intention of this was always to create a community brand, something that represents our whole community and isn't necessarily as administratively driven, so people value that their input is valued."

The new logo and brand will officially be unveiled in February.

