Attention All Christmas Carolers!

Buddy the Elf says it best, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

Today marks the International Day of caroling and Okotokians are celebrating the only way possible...by singing.

Locals can gather in Olde Town Plaza this evening, December 20, to participate in festivities that will get people in the spirit of Christmas.

There will be fire pits to keep warm at, hot chocolate to drink and of course caroling.

The event goes at 6 p.m. and for more details visit okotoks.ca.

