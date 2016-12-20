Another Adventure For The Okotoks Scouts

The Okotoks Scouts will be embarking on a new journey in 2017.

A large group of them will make their way to Denmark for a Scouts Jamboree in Sønderborg July 19 to August 1.

Scouter Jackie Hoover says it's going to be quite the experience for the Scouts & Venturers taking part.

"We have 18 Scouts and then we take 15 Venturers which is our next age group up and then eight Scouters will be going so we'll have a group of 41 attending the jamboree," she says.

Before the jamboree, the group will take a couple of days in Iceland to add to their endeavour.

Hoover says this trip is all about the way of the Scouts.

"A couple years ago we attended a jamboree in Sooke, BC and this is just our next adventure. We like to get out and show the kids the world and do it in a scouting culture which is very exciting, and the kids will be meeting scouts from all across the world."

Even though the events haven't been finalized for the Denmark Jamboree, Hoover says it won't matter what is on the agenda as it's all about the experience at hand.

"If scouts came to our area we would be doing hiking, a lot with the mountains, rivers and streams we have available here. So it's a chance to go and experience what's out in a different part of the world.

