Anderson In No Rush To Merge With PC's

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson is an advocate of the "wait and see" approach when it comes to merger talks between his Wildrose Party and the Provincial PC's.

Brooks-Strathmore MLA Derek Fildebrandt split a bit from the party last week calling publicly for a merger between the two right wing parties.

Anderson says nothing needs to change, until it needs to change.

"Something will happen. We have to wait until March and their leadership program comes to fruition. When they pick their leader and whichever direction that leader wants to go in."

Anderson says Fildebrandt is new to politics, and maybe is speaking more for himself than his constituents right now.

