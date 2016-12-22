And The Grinch's Heart Grew Six Sizes Bigger....

Baby It's Cold Outside isn't just a popular carol over the holidays, it's a realistic statement, and one that means specific areas of Alberta's population could be in trouble.

Pamela Morgan President and Founder of Baby It's Cold Outside Charity in Alberta says over the past 13 years in the Foothills they have focused on areas where they give a hand up to those in need, lately focusing on the homeless population in Calgary. Usually the charity holds clothing drives, or small food drives.

This year with Alberta's downturn in the economy putting a lot of people out of work, and leaving many over the holiday season without hope, they have turned their sights to a more individual focus.

Thanks to Christmas donation from Fountain Tire, they were going too gift two Foothills families with all of the trimmings for a grand Christmas Dinner.

Pamela Morgan President and Founder of Baby It's Cold Outside, says when she got nominations in she couldn't believe how touching some of the stories were, and her hope of helping 2 families instead grew to helping 6.

"Every year within our external partners, one of their offerings is sometimes a monetary donation. This year our partner Fountain Tire was very generous in offering a gift certificate to Sobey's." Morgan says "Given the need in Alberta and the environment right now we thought we should utilize that donation right away and try to make someone's Christmas a little brighter."

Baby It's Cold Outside created a web page and Facebook campaign for nominations as they searched Okotoks for two families who could use a hand up this Christmas and Morgan says they got more then they bargained for!

"So, we requested nominations on social media and other outputs, and we received six nominations."

Now the problem the charitable group faced was how to choose which family is more deserving then any other, Morgan says they simply didn't choose!

"The nominations were so touching from people that wanted to reach out and make someone else's Christmas a little bit happier, and the end result was that as a group - we decided to select all six families."

Each selected family will receive a full basket which will include a Turkey, stuffing, vegetables, and desert. Baby It's Cold Outside says they will personalize the meal if there's any allergies, favorites, or traditional family needs to each selected family.

