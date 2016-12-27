Alberta Snowplow App Makes Highway Travel A Little Safer

Foothills residents have made an impact on helping those in need through World Vision. In 2015, 76 people from Okotoks gave more than $10,000 and 44 people from High River gave more than $7,200.…
High River RCMP are currently investigating a mischief complaint from earlier this week. On Wednesday, December 21, local RCMP responded to a call at 11 a.m. on Highway 2 after a male suspect forced…
It's that time of year again! Santa is making his annual stop in to see Fire Chief Ken Thevenot. Santa has been taking a few hours off every year on his busiest day of the year - Christmas Eve - to…
The Okotoks Food Bank and Municipal Enforcement in Okotoks would like to thank all participants and volunteers in Dec. 15th's Charity Checkstop. Peace Officer Kai Kleckner says it was the most…
The Salvation Army delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers across the Foothills again this year. They have been accepting donations since October, and the hamper deliveries made December 16 and 17…
There is a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 2 South Bound @ 338th ave (North of Aldersyde overpass) with injuries. This is not affecting traffic in the Northbound direction, but has traffic down to one…
Expecting your garbages to be overflowing after your Christmas Morning full of presents, glee and delicious food? Make sure you check the dates on your garbage pick-up next week as some days may have…
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the foothills and area. Snowfall warning in effect for: M.D. of Foothills near Cayley M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde M.D.…
Holidays at the Foothills Country Hospice are not what they may seem. Many think the hospice is a somber place at this time of year but it's actually the complete opposite. Foothills Country Hospice…
The winners of the Light Up High River contest are here. Organizer Ted Dawson tabulated the 277 votes, and the results are: Residential: 1st place: 914 Ellis Cresc. SE (Fernell family) 2nd place: #3…
100 Women Who Care Foothills has given their support to another local group. A cheque for $4,400 was given to to Adele's Over the Rainbow Baskets which are baskets containing gifts for children who…
The holidays are upon us. As many of us begin our Christmas Vacations and start packing the car to visit relatives around the country, there are important precautions to take. Getting stuck in the…
It Takes a Village is ending their year on a high note. Their 2nd annual Christmas project recently wrapped up and is helping to relieve a lot of families within the Foothills this holiday season.…
Plants need proper nutrition just like we all do to grow and live properly. That's the focus of Dan Owen, the Product Innovation Manager with ATP Nutrition, who took part in the annual Farm Forum…
High River council got an update from a couple of groups who dealt with the Herculean task of helping residents deal with the Disaster Recovery Program Monday, December 12, 2017. Mayor Craig…