Alberta Snowplow App Makes Highway Travel A Little Safer

As the blanket of snow over Southern Alberta continues to grow, the question of highway snow clearing and driving safety is on all our minds.

Thankfully technology is on our side. The Alberta Transportation website has a new utility designed to track the movements of all snowplows in realtime.

Before we step out the door to trek across the winter wastelands this year, take a look to see what roads are being cleared and when.

