Alberta Snowplow App Makes Highway Travel A Little Safer

As the blanket of snow over Southern Alberta continues to grow, the question of  highway snow clearing and driving safety is on all our minds.

Thankfully technology is on our side. The Alberta Transportation website has a new utility designed to track the movements of all snowplows in realtime.

Before we step out the door to trek across the winter wastelands this year, take a look to see what roads are being cleared and when.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

New Aldersyde Development Raises Questions

Residents of Aldersyde reacted to the possibility of a new development near town at an open house on December 1st. The MD Foothills Council was in attendance to answer questions and address concerns…

Long Year In Ottawa For Barlow

2016 was an uphill battle at the House Commons for Foothills MP John Barlow. With the Federal Carbon Tax coming in along with what the opposition is calling a lack of attention to the Canadian…

Do Foothills Volunteer Firefighters Need Protection too?

Volunteer firefighters are ready to drop everything to protect us, but are we willing to do the same? Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson introduced a bill last week before legislature aimed at making sure…

How Do Towns Balance Budgets?

The Okotoks 2017 Budget has been approved but there's a ton work that's done behind the scenes to to make there's no errors or omissions from a daunting task in balancing and setting a new budget…

Foothills Generosity Helps World Vision

Foothills residents have made an impact on helping those in need through World Vision. In 2015, 76 people from Okotoks gave more than $10,000 and 44 people from High River gave more than $7,200.…

High River RCMP Seeking Public's Assistance In Mischief Complaint

High River RCMP are currently investigating a mischief complaint from earlier this week. On Wednesday, December 21, local RCMP responded to a call at 11 a.m. on Highway 2 after a male suspect forced…

Santa Claus Parades Around Okotoks Tonight!

It's that time of year again! Santa is making his annual stop in to see Fire Chief Ken Thevenot. Santa has been taking a few hours off every year on his busiest day of the year - Christmas Eve - to…

This Year's Charity Checkstop Ends Up Most Successful!

The Okotoks Food Bank and Municipal Enforcement in Okotoks would like to thank all participants and volunteers in Dec. 15th's Charity Checkstop. Peace Officer Kai Kleckner says it was the most…

Salvation Army Brings Christmas Hampers To Families In Need

The Salvation Army delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers across the Foothills again this year. They have been accepting donations since October, and the hamper deliveries made December 16 and 17…

Slippery Roads Lead To Multi-Vehicle Collision On Highway 2

There is a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 2 South Bound @ 338th ave (North of Aldersyde overpass) with injuries. This is not affecting traffic in the Northbound direction, but has traffic down to one…

Holiday Garbage Collection Schedule Changes

Expecting your garbages to be overflowing after your Christmas Morning full of presents, glee and delicious food? Make sure you check the dates on your garbage pick-up next week as some days may have…
image1

Snowfall Warning For The Foothills

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the foothills and area. Snowfall warning in effect for: M.D. of Foothills near Cayley M.D. of Foothills near High River and Aldersyde M.D.…

Foothills Country Hospice Full Of Christmas Spirit

Holidays at the Foothills Country Hospice are not what they may seem. Many think the hospice is a somber place at this time of year but it's actually the complete opposite. Foothills Country Hospice…

Light Up High River Winners

The winners of the Light Up High River contest are here. Organizer Ted Dawson tabulated the 277 votes, and the results are: Residential: 1st place: 914 Ellis Cresc. SE (Fernell family) 2nd place: #3…

100 Women Who Care Donate To Adele's Over The Rainbow Baskets

100 Women Who Care Foothills has given their support to another local group. A cheque for $4,400 was given to to Adele's Over the Rainbow Baskets which are baskets containing gifts for children who…

Driving Over The Holidays Is No Vacation

The holidays are upon us. As many of us begin our Christmas Vacations and start packing the car to visit relatives around the country, there are important precautions to take. Getting stuck in the…

It Takes A Village Brings Christmas To 17 Families In The Foothills

It Takes a Village is ending their year on a high note. Their 2nd annual Christmas project recently wrapped up and is helping to relieve a lot of families within the Foothills this holiday season.…

Proper Plant Nutrition Is The Key To Higher Yields

Plants need proper nutrition just like we all do to grow and live properly. That's the focus of Dan Owen, the Product Innovation Manager with ATP Nutrition, who took part in the annual Farm Forum…

Groups That Worked On DRP After The Flood Receive Kudos

High River council got an update from a couple of groups who dealt with the Herculean task of helping residents deal with the Disaster Recovery Program Monday, December 12, 2017. Mayor Craig…

Upcoming Events

New Years Eve Party

31 December 2016 9:30 am

Okotoks Recreation Centre





3rd Annual New Years Eve Okotoks Fitness Fundraiser for the Okotoks Food Bank

31 December 2016 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

TBA





Family New Year's Eve Party

31 December 2016 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Flare 'n Derrick Community Hall





8 Week Youth Drama Program Ages 6-9

07 January 2017 10:00 am - 11:15 pm

Okotoks Recreation Centre





8 Week Youth Drama Program Ages10+

07 January 2017 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Okotoks Recreation Centre





Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age

17 January 2017 7:00 pm

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School, Okotoks





Alberta Kennel Club Winter Classic Show

20 January 2017 8:30 am - 22 January 2017 4:00 pm

Spruce Meadows, Equiplex





Login