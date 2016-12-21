A "Zero Increase" Budget For Turner Valley

Taxpayers in Turner Valley won't be paying more in the New Year.

The Town has come back with a balanced or "zero increase" budget.

Mayor Kelly Tuck says it's due to some smart planning on the part of Council.

"We've been putting money away in our "Tax Stabilization Account." We were able to take a little over $64,000 out of our Tax Stabilization Account to bring it to a balanced budget."

She says utilities went up too, but because of a stabilization fund in place, those will be a "zero increase" as well.

