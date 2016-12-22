T-Wolves Split, Knights Win Over Strathmore

No luck for the Notre Dame Collegiate senior girls Timberwolves again in High School Basketball Wednesday, December 21.

A night after getting thumped 84-16 in Strathmore by the Spartans, they fell to Strathmore's other team, the Holy Cross Collegiate Hawks 58-20 in High River and head into the Christmas break with an 0-and-4 record.

The Notre Dame T-Wolves senior boys however, got a measure of revenge as they handed the Hawks boys an 87-76 loss.

The Notre Dame boys are 3-and-1 heading into the break.

And the Holy Trinity Academy Knights senior boys handed the hometown Strathmore Spartans an 87-64 loss to round out the night.