T-Wolves Split, Knights Win Over Strathmore

The Okotoks Oilers will play their final game of 2016 Tuesday night at home. For the fourth time this season, the green and gold will do battle with the Calgary Mustangs. The Oilers (22-8-5) will be…
Plenty of high school basketball on tap this week as local teams square off before heading into the Christmas break. Just one game Monday, December 19, though, as the Highwood Mustangs Senior ladies…
The last of the Heritage Junior B Games are coming to an end before the Christmas break! The Okotoks Bisons are off for Christmas now, but the Flyers and the Wheatland Kings have been at it all…
It was a tight race for the win last night at the Pason Centennial Arena. The Okotoks Oilers hosted the Bonneyville Pontiacs and won in overtime 2-1. Bonneyville had the lead with one goal until…
The AAA Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons rack up another win against the Knights of Columbus Pats with a big lead throughout the game. Score was 7-1 for the Bisons. Okotoks local Peyton Krebbs had one…
Foothills Heritage Junior 'B' rivals duked it out in High River last night. The Okotoks Bisons won 8-5. It was a super competitive game however, with nearly even shots throughout Okotoks with 30, and…
The Okotoks Oilers have done it again, with last nights win against the Canmore Eagles 3-1. It was a rough third period as the boys started to get a little bit feisty! There was five different…
Just a trio of games for the Okotoks Oilers before the extended Christmas break. Friday night they're in Canmore to take on the Eagles. Okotoks sits in second place in the AJHL south, while the…
Just one home game left for the CFR Chemical AAA midget Bisons out of Strathmore before the Mac's Tournament. Friday the Bisons are home to the Knights of Columbus Pats at 8 p.m. at the family…
The pre-Christmas portion of the hockey schedule is coming to an end. In the Heritage Juinior "B" Hockey League Friday night the Okotoks Bisons are in High River to take on the struggling Flyers.…
A big 4-3 win for the Okotoks Oilers Wednesday, December 14, in Calgary over the Canucks, as they take over second spot in the AJHL's South Division. Oilers forward, Regan Doig, who scored his first…
A busy night in high school basketball. In High River the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves senior boys downed the Oilfields Drillers 67-48, Wednesday, December 14. In Okotoks, the Holy Trinity…
The Okotoks Oilers have a chance to jump in the AJHL South Division standings Wednesday night. After picking up three points over the weekend and having two games in hand on the Calgary Canucks, they…
The Highwood Mustangs senior girls took it to their crosstown rivals, the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves 57-15 in high school basktball action Monday, December 12. Out in Black Diamond, the…
An early Christmas present for Calgary Stampeders full back and special teams star Charlie Power. The Okotoks product has re-signed with the Stamps, instead of becoming a free agent in February.…