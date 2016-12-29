Raiders Win Agaian At Mac's

  • Print
Category: Local Sports

The Rocky Mountain Raiders defeated the Westman Wildcats 5-1 Wednesday night at the Mac's major midget hockey tournament in Calgary.

The Raiders outshot the Wildcats 48-to-15 and scored 4 of their 5 goals on the power play.

Nicole Fry led the way for the Raiders with two goals and an assist.

The win moves the raiders to 3-and-0 at the tournament.

They wrap up the round robin portion of the tourney Friday afternoon against the Melville Prairie Fire.

The CFR Chemical Bisons will try to move to 3-and-0 when they take on the Greater Vancouver Canadians at 2:30 Thursday afternoon at the Father David Bauer Arena.

