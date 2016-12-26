Ollie Peterson Memorial Hockey Tournament Raises Money for United Way

Boxing Day seems to be the day for hockey in the Foothills.

On top of the local Mac's Hockey Tournament and the World Juniors Tournament, High River is having a tournament of their own.

Drop by the Rec-plex today, December 26, for the Ollie Peterson Memorial Hockey Tournament.

Organizer Bill Mackillop, says all proceeds are going to a local group.

"The proceeds last year and again this year are going to United Way. I think last year we were able to raise them 3 or 4 thousand dollars."

There are 12, 45 minute long back to back games today, that go from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m. tonight.

For some hockey fun head to the Bob Snodgrass Rec-plex.

