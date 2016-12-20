Oilers Looking To Close Out 2016 With Another Win

The Okotoks Oilers will play their final game of 2016 Tuesday night at home.

For the fourth time this season, the green and gold will do battle with the Calgary Mustangs.

The Oilers (22-8-5) will be looking to make ground in the South Division on the Brooks Bandits who are ahead of the second place Oilers by nine points while the Mustangs are dead last in the south and the entire league with a 6-27-2 record.

Okotoks are Winners of three in a row and 6-1-0-1 in December.

Currently the Oilers lead the season series 2-1 with their most recent win over Calgary on November 29 at Pason Centennial Arena with ease 6-1.

In other Oiler news this week goaltender Riley Morris for the second consecutive week was named the league's Defensive Player of the Week, recording a 3-0 record with a .956 save percentage and 1.65 goals against average.

Game time Tuesday is 7 p.m.

