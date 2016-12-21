Oilers Head Into Holidays On A High

The Okotoks Oilers head into the Christmas break on a high note thanks to a 7-3 win over the Calgary Mustangs Tuesday, December 20, at the Pason Centennial Arena.

Former Mustang Jordan Xavier scored his first goal with the Oilers, along with adding a couple of helpers for a three point night.

Carson Beers and Trey Degraaf also had three point night's for the Oilers who head into the Christmas break with a three point lead over the Calgary Canucks for second spot in the AJHL's South Division and are just seven back of the Brooks Bandits for first.

The Oilers are back in action, January 3 & 4 for a home and home series against the Drumheller Dragons.