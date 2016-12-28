Mac's Tournament Busy Time For Oilers Staff

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

While many will be enjoying watching the World Junior Hockey Championships in the comfort of their homes during the holidays, the Okotoks Oilers scouting staff will be hard at work.

It's the 39th Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament in Calgary and it's the busiest time of the year when it comes to recruiting and analyzing what is their future plans.

Oilers President of Business & Hockey Operations Brad Robson says the planning process is key for the week long tournament.

"Ourselves we've had meetings last week with all of the scouting staff and coaches looking at the depth chart from this year and reviewing potential players that can return next year," he says. "We'll be zeroing in certain positions and age groups for our hockey club."

The Oilers did a pile of recruiting to have the team that they have now but the goal now is to make sure the shelves stay stocked and the talent cupboard isn't bare.

Robson says they'll be taking a good look at the 2000 age group where they've already seen some success with 16 year olds in their line-up.

"Jacob Bernard-Docker and Austin Wong they've moved ahead and are progressing at a really good rate and there's a lot of improvement in their game from the start of the season. So we'll be looking at other 2000s and some 99s and AP's in our line-up as well."

Robson has been attending the Christmas holiday tradition for hockey players for almost 30 years and says you can really find some character players and have a good overall look at what both listed talent and potential suitors could have on a hockey club.

"It's a high level tournament where games are played everyday, players are subjected to the grind of playing junior hockey throughout the year. So you see how they react to the pressure, to the crowd and level of play. There are always seem to be a few players that step up."

The Mac's runs from Boxing Day to New Year's Day.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

