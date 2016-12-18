Super Competitive Game Results In Oilers WIN!

  • Print
Category: Local Sports

It was a tight race for the win last night at the Pason Centennial Arena. 

The Okotoks Oilers hosted the Bonneyville Pontiacs and won in overtime 2-1. 

Bonneyville had the lead with one goal until halfway through the third perior when Carter Huber scored his 5th goal of the season to bring the game into O.T.

Tanner Laderoute had his 2nd game winning goal this year, bringing the boys to victory.  Jordan Davies on the assist for both goals. 

All in all it was competitive game that had spectators on the edge of their seats the whole night. 

The Oilers play again on Tuesday at home to the Calgary Mustangs.

 

