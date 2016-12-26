It's Game Day! The Mac's Hockey Tournament Is Officially Underway!

It's a big day in the AAA midget hockey world.

The Mac's Hockey Tournament kicks off today, December 26, and the local Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons and the Rocky Mountain Raiders hit the ice.

On the boy's side the Bisons are coming off a pre-tourney tie to the U-18 Hungarian team and are looking for their first win in the tournament.

In their first official match up the herd goes up against the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs, who they tied with in their last meeting in the AMHL regular season.

Game time goes at 12:45 p.m. at the Father David Bauer Arena.

On the girl's side the Rocky Mountain Raiders had the early bird game.

They faced the Kootney Wild at 10:30 a.m. at the Maxbell Centre.

They lace up again tomorrow night at 6:45 p.m.

