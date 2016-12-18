Heritage Junior B League Almost At Their Christmas Break!

The last of the Heritage Junior B Games are coming to an end before the Christmas break!

The Okotoks Bisons are off for Christmas now, but the Flyers and the Wheatland Kings have been at it all weekend.

The High River Flyers lost on the road last night to the Medicine Hat Cubs 2-5.

Flyers Kody Briggs scored the first goal and Luke Sokol got the second one in for a strong first period, they had trouble holding onto their lead for the rest of the game though. The Cubs got one goal in the first period and then dominated the second and third.

The Strathmore Wheatland Kings also lost to the 1st place Cochrane Generals.

They had a strong third period with Brooker Pretty scoring the first goal but the following two goals in the third period just weren't enough for a win.

Strathmore hits the road and goe to Medicine Hat to face the Cubs, that game starts at 4 P.M.