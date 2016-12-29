Heat Gearing Up For Round Two Of Skills Camp

The Mac's "AAA" Hockey Tournament is going strong and our Foothills CFR Chemical Bison's are off to a great start. The Bison's took on the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs Monday, and had nearly even shots…
Coming off the pre-tournament with a perfect record, Team Canada entered the World Junior Hockey Championship feeling ready. Canada squared off against the Russian Junior Team last night. They…
Boxing Day seems to be the day for hockey in the Foothills. On top of the local Mac's Hockey Tournament and the World Juniors Tournament, High River is having a tournament of their own. Drop by the…
It's a big day in the AAA midget hockey world. The Mac's Hockey Tournament kicks off today, December 26, and the local Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons and the Rocky Mountain Raiders hit the ice. On the…
The Foothills CFR Chemical AAA Midget Bisons, had fans on the edge of their seats last night as they played a super competitive game against a unique team - the Hungarian U-18 National team! The game…
The Rocky Mountain Raiders "AAA" Midget girls are looking for a return trip to the women's finals at the Mac's Major Midget Hockey Tournament again this year. Captain Kennedy Brown says she wants it…
The CFR Chemical Triple 'A' Midget Bisons will once again host one of the international teams partaking in the Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament over the Christmas break Friday night. The Hungarian U-18…
No luck for the Notre Dame Collegiate senior girls Timberwolves again in High School Basketball Wednesday, December 21. A night after getting thumped 84-16 in Strathmore by the Spartans, they fell to…
The CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons took their second loss of the season Wednesday, December 21, falling 5-4 to the Calgary Northstars in the City. The Bisons head into the Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament…
The Okotoks Oilers head into the Christmas break on a high note thanks to a 7-3 win over the Calgary Mustangs Tuesday, December 20, at the Pason Centennial Arena. Former Mustang Jordan Xavier scored…
The Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves senior girls took one on the chin Tuesday, December 20, in high school basketball action. They were dropped 84-16 in Strathmore by the Spartans. The T-Wolves…
Three games highlight the action for local basketball teams Tuesday, December 20, around the Foothills. In High River the Notre Dame Collegiate Timberwolves Junior Boys head across town to take on…
The Okotoks Oilers will play their final game of 2016 Tuesday night at home. For the fourth time this season, the green and gold will do battle with the Calgary Mustangs. The Oilers (22-8-5) will be…
The Foothills CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons enter the 39th Annual Mac's Hockey Tournament as the top team in the Alberta Midget Hockey League and one of the favourites. Forward Kadan Hanas says it's kinda…
Plenty of high school basketball on tap this week as local teams square off before heading into the Christmas break. Just one game Monday, December 19, though, as the Highwood Mustangs Senior ladies…