Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons Match the Hungarian U-18 National Team!

The Foothills CFR Chemical AAA Midget Bisons, had fans on the edge of their seats last night as they played a super competitive game against a unique team - the Hungarian U-18 National team!

The game was an exhibition game to test the waters on both sides before the Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament that starts on the 26th.

Bisons were in the lead until the third period when Hanas was sent to the jail box on a cross checking penalty giving the Hungarians a two man advantage.

That tied up the game on a powerplay and the Foothills favourite Bisons, just couldn't manage to get the puck through even though they got another powerplay shortly after.

The score at the end of the third period was a 3-3 tie game and was almost equal in shots as well. Hungary had 34 shots - the Bisons had 31.

If last night's game is any indication, we could see some very competitive hockey coming out of the Mac's tourny this year!