CFR Bisons Drop Final League Game Before Mac's

The CFR "AAA" Midget Bisons took their second loss of the season Wednesday, December 21, falling 5-4 to the Calgary Northstars in the City.

The Bisons head into the Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament tops in the Alberta Midget Hockey League's South Division with an 18-2-and-3 record, a point up on the second place Calgary Buffaloes.

The Bisons are in Okotoks Friday, December 23, for a Pre-Mac's warm-up against the Hungarian U-18 National Team.

That one gets going at 7 o'clock at the Pason Centennial Arena.