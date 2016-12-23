"AAA" Raiders Girls Won't Settle For Second This Year

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Rocky Mountain Raiders "AAA" Midget girls are looking for a return trip to the women's finals at the Mac's Major Midget Hockey Tournament again this year.

Captain Kennedy Brown says she wants it all, a Mac's Title and a League Title.

"We kind of just want to win it all. But, it kind of depends on how your season's going. Obviously the Mac's because of how big of a tournament it is. It's really cool to be able to be a part of it, and be able to go that far in the tournament. And that's motivation for the rest of the season, to keep you going and stuff."

The Raiders open the tournament at 10 A.M. Boxing Day at the Max Bell #2 Arena against the Kootenay Wild.

